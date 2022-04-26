Iowa rolls past Western Illinois

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Hawkeyes are just focused on winning baseball games. While the RPI is certainly a factor when it comes to selecting NCAA Tournament teams, Coach Rick Heller knows that taking it game by game and winning as many as they can down the stretch will do wonders for them.

They did just that this evening, as they took care of a struggling Western Illinois squad, beating them by a score of 11-1 in the just 7 innings.

“I thought it was a good night for us. We accomplished all of the things that we wanted to,” said Coach Heller. “Ben DeTaeye gave us a good start, which was what we were looking for out of him…Overall, I was just pleased with our effort. I thought we showed up with a mature approach.”

The Hawkeye pitching staff held the Leathernecks to just one run on 8 hits and it started with DeTaeye on the mound. The redshirt sophomore went 2.0 strong innings to begin the game, including a pair of strikeouts.

Iowa got on the board in the first inning, with an RBI groundout from Keaton Anthony, while a Peyton Williams RBI double made it 2-0 in the third inning. Williams would later score on an error to make it 3-0, but WIU cut it to 3-1 on an RBI single from Jack Seivers in the fourth inning.

Fortunately, the Iowa pitching staff Jared Simpson, Ben Beutel and Brody Brecht combined for 3.0 scoreless innings and 4 strikeouts to finish off the game. However, the same could not be said for the Leathernecks. Their defense committed five errors on the night and their pitching staff walked seven batters.

Michael Seegers and Will Mulflur each added an RBI single in the fourth inning to push the Iowa lead to 6-1, but the Hawkeyes did not stop there. They added five more runs in the fifth inning, with the big blow coming from Michael Seegers. His three-run home run made it 11-1 and allowed the Hawkeyes to finish the game after just 7 innings with the run rule in affect.



