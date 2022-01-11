Iowa's AP Poll History

With Iowa finishing #23 in the final AP Poll this season, we thought it would be a good time to look back at the history for the Hawkeyes and the AP Poll, which dates back to the 1930s.

Kirk Ferentz (1999-present)

10 times in 23 seasons

2021: 23

2020: 16

2019: 15

2018: 25

2015: 9

2009: 7

2008: 20

2004: 8

2003: 8

2002: 8

Hayden Fry (1979-1998)

10 times in 20 seasons

1996: 18

1995: 25

1991: 10

1990: 18

1987: 16

1986: 16

1985: 10

1984: 16

1983: 14

1981: 18

Bob Commings (1974-1978)

0 times in 5 seasons

Frank Lauterbur (1971-1973)

0 times in 3 seasons

Ray Nagel (1966-1970)

0 times in 5 seasons

Jerry Burns (1961-1965)

0 times in 5 seasons

Forest Evashevski (1952-1960)

5 times in 9 seasons

1960: 3

1958: 2

1957: 6

1956: 3

1953: 9

Leonard Raffensperger (1950-1951)

0 times in 2 seasons

Edward Anderson (1939-1942, 1946-1949)

1 time in 8 seasons

1939: 9

Note: While the AP Poll currently lists the Top 25 teams in the nation, from 1936 to 1961 it only ranked 20 teams and from 1962 to 1967 only 10 teams were recognized. From 1968 to 1988, the AP again resumed its Top 20 before expanding to the current 25 teams in 1989.