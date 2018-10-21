Iowa picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday, which means they are eligible for a bowl game this season.



This will mark the Hawkeyes 16th time that they will going to bowl game under the direction of Kirk Ferentz.

One important thing that happened last year was Ferentz broke his bowl losing skid after Iowa’s 27-20 victory over Boston College in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. This year will also allow Ferentz to even up his bowl record at 8-8 if the Hawkeyes can end their season with a victory for the second straight year.

The big question is which bowl game will the Hawkeyes end up at in late December or January 1st?

First, let’s start with the dream scenario and that would be Iowa running the table the rest of the regular season and winning the Big Ten title against the Big Ten East champion in Indianapolis. If Iowa wins the rest of their regular season games, then I think they would be bound for the college football playoff.

Now, before you start looking for hotel rooms and flights to Miami or Dallas, the probability level for this outcome is very low.

If Iowa does run the table in the regular season and loses in the Big Ten title game, then Iowa would be headed to one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. One of the projections on ESPN.com this week has Iowa to the Peach Bowl to face Georgia. By the way, the Peach Bowl takes place this year on December 29th as a lead-in to the CFP semifinals.

The Rose Bowl would also be a real possibility if the winner of the Big Ten title game ends up in the College Football Playoff.

That’s the high end, everything goes nearly perfect scenario.

Here’s where the more realistic discussion begins.

There are a few bowl games that are going to be off the radar this year for Iowa because of the Big Ten bowl agreements. Starting five years ago, the Big Ten signed new bowl agreements and one of the things the conference wanted was to have fewer schools going back to the same bowl games over and over again. So, each bowl game essentially has an agreement to have a different Big Ten school in five of the six years.

There are a couple of exceptions. One agreement was shared between the Music City and Tax Slayer Bowl. They would essentially trade off taking a Big Ten school over the course of the six year agreement. One year Big Ten and the next year no Big Ten, but this year it seems like the Tax Slayer is going to pick a Big Ten team, and since Iowa has been there, they won’t be back, so scratch Jacksonville off the list. You can also probably take the Music City and Nashville off you list because of this.

It’s safe to say Iowa won’t be headed to Yankee Stadium for another Pinstripe Bowl.:)

The Outback Bowl might be an option this year. Yes, Iowa has been there during this six year agreement, but we are getting close to the end of it, so the Outback folks might just take a repeat customer because they love getting Hawkeye fans to Tampa. Iowa has been there six times since 2003 and every time fans have shown up in droves. Outback Bowl reps have been out to watch the Hawkeyes this year, so that has made me think that it’s possible, but I’d still put the odds as pretty low.

If you like going to Florida for a bowl trip, how does Orlando sound to you? With the Orange Bowl being part of the College Football Playoff, the Citrus Bowl will be picking a Big Ten team this year. The last two weeks, representatives from the New Year’s Day bowl game have been in attendance to watch the Hawkeyes.

That tells me they are very interested in getting Iowa back to Orlando for the first time since the Tate to Holloway miracle on the first day of 2005.

And there’s a chance that the Camping World Bowl, also played in Orlando on December 28th, could be a destination for Iowa State this year. Can you imagine the entire state of Iowa invading Orlando in late December? Disney better stock up on Busch Light if that happens.

Barring a real collapse in the final five games of the year, right now the floor for the bowl options for the Iowa football team is the Holiday Bowl.

There was a time during the Hayden Fry era that the Hawkeyes were a regular visitor to San Diego. Iowa went to the Holiday Bowl three times from 1986-91. Then the bowl game left the Big Ten rotation for a while before returning five years ago to match up the Big Ten with the Pac-12.

The Holiday Bowl has been very interested in the Hawkeyes a couple of times during this contract period. In 2016 there was a chance that Iowa could have ended up in San Diego, but the Outback Bowl took the Hawkeyes before they could and Minnesota ended up playing Washington State.

If Iowa were available this year, then I’d bet heavily on the Hawkeyes heading to San Diego.

There’s still so much football left to be played and a lot can and will change in the coming weeks.Take all of this with a grain of salt.



My guess right now are as follows:

Iowa runs the table and wins the Big Ten Title game….College Football Playoff… Bring on Bama.

Iowa wins the rest of their regular season games and loses Big Ten title game….New Year’s Six Bowl, likely the Rose Bowl or perhaps the Peach Bowl.

Iowa drops a game in the regular season, still wins West and wins Big Ten title game…Rose Bowl.

Iowa drops a game in the regular season and still wins the West loses Big Ten title game…maybe NY6 game, but likely Citrus Bowl.

Iowa loses two of the final five and doesn’t win the West, then they are headed to the Holiday Bowl.