Iowa's options if Fredrick is sidelined?
Will he play or will he be sidelined?That’s the biggest question for the Iowa basketball team heading into Friday’s game in Champaign against Illinois.The “he” in question is C.J. Fredrick, who did...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news