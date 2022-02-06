Iowa's rally falls short at Michigan

No coach in America would advise traveling on the road to the #6 team in the country with just a seven-player lineup, but sometimes injuries happen, and you have to roll with it. Michigan took advantage of the short-handed Hawkeyes and built their lead as large as 25 en route to a 98-90 victory.

Lisa Bluder’s squad trailed 48-36 at the half and at one point were behind 66-41 in the third quarter. The issue was rebounding. The Wolverines grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and turned it into 23 points, while they racked up 54 points in the paint. Naz Hillmon grabbed multiple offensive boards herself and put up 26 points to lead the Wolverines.

“What’s impressive is how she rebounds. Naz’s offensive rebounding and ability to putback and draw fouls,” said Lisa Bluder on the efforts of Hillmon. “We had to box out better. They got too many second chance points… We had zero points off offensive rebounds in the first half. I think we ended up with 12-14 for the game. We did a much better job crashing in the second half.”

The game was not over down 66-41.

“We will just go in there and give it everything we have,” said Lisa Bluder ahead of the matchup and despite trailing by 25 points, the short-handed Hawkeyes gave it everything they had down the stretch.

“Faced a lot of adversity these past couple weeks,” said Caitlin Clark. “I think that’s only going to make us stronger in the long run…We gave it everything we had.”

Iowa went on a 13-4 run to close the third quarter and kept pushing the envelope into the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to 74-62. Then Caitlin Clark flipped a switch and made multiple 3pt shots that you don’t even attempt in the driveway with your friends.