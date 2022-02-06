Iowa's rally falls short at Michigan
No coach in America would advise traveling on the road to the #6 team in the country with just a seven-player lineup, but sometimes injuries happen, and you have to roll with it. Michigan took advantage of the short-handed Hawkeyes and built their lead as large as 25 en route to a 98-90 victory.
Lisa Bluder’s squad trailed 48-36 at the half and at one point were behind 66-41 in the third quarter. The issue was rebounding. The Wolverines grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and turned it into 23 points, while they racked up 54 points in the paint. Naz Hillmon grabbed multiple offensive boards herself and put up 26 points to lead the Wolverines.
“What’s impressive is how she rebounds. Naz’s offensive rebounding and ability to putback and draw fouls,” said Lisa Bluder on the efforts of Hillmon. “We had to box out better. They got too many second chance points… We had zero points off offensive rebounds in the first half. I think we ended up with 12-14 for the game. We did a much better job crashing in the second half.”
The game was not over down 66-41.
“We will just go in there and give it everything we have,” said Lisa Bluder ahead of the matchup and despite trailing by 25 points, the short-handed Hawkeyes gave it everything they had down the stretch.
“Faced a lot of adversity these past couple weeks,” said Caitlin Clark. “I think that’s only going to make us stronger in the long run…We gave it everything we had.”
Iowa went on a 13-4 run to close the third quarter and kept pushing the envelope into the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to 74-62. Then Caitlin Clark flipped a switch and made multiple 3pt shots that you don’t even attempt in the driveway with your friends.
She would finish the game with a new career-high 46 points, six three point makes and ten assists to lead the team.
“She is spectacular. She is just a special player and you’re never out of a game with somebody like her on the floor,” said Bluder. “Unbelievable…She’s shooting from the “M”. It’s just unbelievable.”
“I feel like I played really loose in that fourth quarter, and I just started launching the ball honestly,” said Caitlin Clark. “We just kept saying “fight fight fight”. We wanted to end it the right way.”
An offensive rebound, putback and foul by Addison O’Grady cut the Michigan lead down to 91-86, but in the end the Hawkeyes couldn’t pull of the comeback. Freshman Laila Phelia was a killer down the stretch for the Wolverines, making shot after shot when the Hawkeyes needed stops. Phelia finished the game with a career-high 24 points.
The story of the game boils down to rebounding and points in the paint. Michigan outrebounded the Hawkeyes 44-27 and their 54 points in the paint accounted for 55% of their points.
The other question that is still out there is the health of the team. Gabbie Marshall dressed, but never checked into the game, while McKenna Warnock and Logan Cook are still sidelined by injuries. However, Iowa showed that they will fight till the end in every game, but issues are present.
Warnock is missed as a rebounder and a 3pt threat, while Gabbie Marshall is a good defender and shoots the 3pt shot as well as anyone. Lisa Bluder says Warnock visits the doctor again in about a week, which means she will be out for Minnesota, while her status for Maryland is very questionable. Marshall is on a game-by-game basis and could play vs Minnesota on Wednesday.
Iowa will take the court next on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face a Minnesota team that they dominated in Minneapolis 105-49 just a few weeks ago. The game is at 6:30pm and will be streamed on BTN+. A home matchup vs #17 Maryland looms next Monday.