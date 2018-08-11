The Iowa secondary has their fair share of veterans, but for the most part, it's a young group, particularly at cornerback. A couple of those young players, Matt Hankins, along with safety Geno Stone, took a step forward last season. As the Hawkeyes head into the 2018 season, redshirt freshmen Trey Creamer and Josh Turner are also ready for their chance to shine. The young group of defensive backs say they learned quite a bit last year by following the example set by All American Josh Jackson, who studied hard and worked even harder at his craft.

