The Iowa defensive backfield had a pretty quiet day on Saturday against Northern Illinois. Part of that was due to the face that the Huskies aren't a big passing team and the other part was the Hawkeyes pass rush. Safeties Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker know that it will be very different this weekend when Iowa State comes to town. Last year the Cyclones rolled up 41 points, many of them via the air. Iowa's safety duo discuss what they expect to see this weekend, the play of the Iowa linebackers this past weekend, and how Amani Jones handled being benched on Saturday.

