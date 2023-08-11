Iowa Sells Out Rutgers Football Game
Excitement continues to build for Iowa football ahead of the 2023 season and the home schedule continues to sell out. On Friday, Iowa announced that the November 11 game against Rutgers (kickoff TBA) is officially sold out.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
The sellout of the Rutgers game means that Iowa has just one home game remaining that has not been officially designated a sellout -- the November 18 game against Illinois (kickoff TBA). "Limited tickets" remain for that game, per UI.
The Rutgers sellout comes after Iowa previously announced sellouts for the Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, and Utah State games. Sellouts for six of seven games before the season is underway is clear evidence of the excitement for Iowa football ahead of the 2023 season.
That enthusiasm is in full bloom even after an 8-5 season a year ago and the lack of any marquee home opponents on this year's schedule. Clearly, there's a lot of enthusiasm to see what transfer portal additions Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Kaleb Brown can bring to Iowa's offense and to enjoy another excellent Phil Parker defense.
Speaking of Cade, you can watch a clip of him mic'd up from Iowa practice as well:
Iowa's full 2023 football schedule looks like this:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|KICKOFF (CT)
|TV
|
SAT Sept. 2
|
Utah State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
11:00 AM
|
FS1
|
SAT Sept. 9
|
Iowa State
|
Ames, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
FOX
|
SAT Sept. 16
|
Western Michigan
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT Sept. 23
|
Penn State
|
State College, PA
|
6:30 PM
|
CBS
|
SAT Sept. 30
|
Michigan State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT Oct. 7
|
Purdue
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2:30 PM or
|
TBA
|
SAT Oct. 14
|
Wisconsin
|
Madison, WI
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT Oct. 21
|
Minnesota
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT Nov. 4
|
Northwestern
|
Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT Nov. 11
|
Rutgers
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SAT Nov. 18
|
Illinois
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
FRI Nov. 24
|
Nebraska
|
Lincoln, NE
|
11:00 AM
|
CBS
Reports suggest that Iowa's games against Purdue (6:30 PM), Wisconsin (2:30 PM), and Minnesota (2:30 PM) will all be on NBC, but none of those start times (or TV broadcast information) have been officially confirmed at this point.
We'll provide more updates about any further sellouts for Iowa football, as well as kickoff times and TV details when that information becomes available.