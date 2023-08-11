Excitement continues to build for Iowa football ahead of the 2023 season and the home schedule continues to sell out. On Friday, Iowa announced that the November 11 game against Rutgers (kickoff TBA) is officially sold out.

The sellout of the Rutgers game means that Iowa has just one home game remaining that has not been officially designated a sellout -- the November 18 game against Illinois (kickoff TBA). "Limited tickets" remain for that game, per UI.

The Rutgers sellout comes after Iowa previously announced sellouts for the Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, and Utah State games. Sellouts for six of seven games before the season is underway is clear evidence of the excitement for Iowa football ahead of the 2023 season.

That enthusiasm is in full bloom even after an 8-5 season a year ago and the lack of any marquee home opponents on this year's schedule. Clearly, there's a lot of enthusiasm to see what transfer portal additions Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Kaleb Brown can bring to Iowa's offense and to enjoy another excellent Phil Parker defense.

Speaking of Cade, you can watch a clip of him mic'd up from Iowa practice as well: