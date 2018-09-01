With all the All American honors prior to the season, it wasn't an ideal start for Noah Fant. The junior tight end had a big drop early in the game and a penalty. The Iowa coaches showed complete faith and trust in Fant and he did what he does best, catch touchdown passes. Last year, he caught 11 of them and he grabbed another one on Saturday on a fourth down play near the goal line. He talks about bouncing back from the tough start and the play of the Iowa offense in the win over Northern Illinois.

