Iowa True Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Tyler Goodson (RB)
|
1
|
16
|
66.6
|
Justin Britt (OL)
|
1
|
5
|
58.5
|
Sam LaPorta (TE)
|
1
|
5
|
55.7
|
Desmond Hutson (WR)
|
1
|
2
|
60.0
|
Shadrick Byrd (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Daraun McKinney (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Josiah Miamen (TE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Dane Belton (DB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jestin Jacobs (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Sebastian Castro (DB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jack Campbell (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Lee (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Ezra Miller (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Tyler Endres (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Fenske (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jake Karchinski (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Alex Padilla (QB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Yahweh Jeudy (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jermari Harris (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Taajhir McCall (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Chris Reames (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-