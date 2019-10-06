News More News
Iowa True Freshmen Tracker

True freshman Tyler Goodson led Iowa in receiving with 62 yards at Michigan on Saturday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

Under the NCAA's new rules a year ago, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year if it is still available. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

Iowa 2019 Freshmen Tracker
PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Tyler Goodson (RB)

5

112

78.9

Sam LaPorta (TE)

4

29

50.6

Justin Britt (OL)

3

44

57.1

Jack Campbell (LB)

3

16

46.7

Desmond Hutson (WR)

2

13

55.4

Jermari Harris (CB)

2

16

67.1

Dane Belton (DB)

1

12

65.8

Nick DeJong (OL)

1

4

57.8

Sebastian Castro (DB)

0

-

-

Josiah Miamen (TE)

0

-

-

Logan Lee (DL)

0

-

-

Jestin Jacobs (LB)

0

-

-

Daraun McKinney (CB)

0

-

-

Jake Karchinski (DL)

0

-

-

Alex Padilla (QB)

0

-

-

Ezra Miller (OL)

0

-

-

Taajhir McCall (DE)

0

-

-

Noah Fenske (OL)

0

-

-

Shadrick Byrd (RB)

0

-

-

Tyler Endres (OL)

0

-

-

Chris Reames (DE)

0

-

-

Yahweh Jeudy (LB)

0

-

-

Non-freshmen with a redshirt still available to potentially watch this season:

Julius Brents - 1 game

Riley Moss - 1 game

Kaevon Merriweather - 1 game

Max Cooper - 1 game

Ivory Kelly-Martin - 4 games

