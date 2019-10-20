Iowa True Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules a year ago, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year if it is still available. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Tyler Goodson (RB)
|
7
|
172
|
72.0
|
Sam LaPorta (TE)
|
6
|
35
|
49.3
|
Jack Campbell (LB)
|
5
|
75
|
60.9
|
Justin Britt (OL)
|
4
|
52
|
60.5
|
Dane Belton (DB)
|
2
|
66
|
72.4
|
Desmond Hutson (WR)
|
2
|
13
|
55.4
|
Jermari Harris (CB)
|
2
|
16
|
67.1
|
Nick DeJong (OL)
|
1
|
4
|
57.8
|
Sebastian Castro (DB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Josiah Miamen (TE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Lee (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jestin Jacobs (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Daraun McKinney (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jake Karchinski (DL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Alex Padilla (QB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Ezra Miller (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Taajhir McCall (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Fenske (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Shadrick Byrd (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Tyler Endres (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Chris Reames (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Yahweh Jeudy (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
Non-freshmen with a redshirt still available to potentially watch this season:
Julius Brents - 1 game
Kaevon Merriweather - 2 games
Max Cooper - 2 games
Riley Moss - 3 games
Matt Hankins - 4 games
Ivory Kelly-Martin - 4 games