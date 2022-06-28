Iowa updates future football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday updates to future football non-conference schedules.



It was previously announced that Iowa would host Northern Illinois in 2025, but that game has been moved to Sept. 5, 2026. Joining the Huskies on Iowa’s 2026 non-conference slate will be Northern Iowa on Sept. 19 in Kinnick Stadium.

In 2027, the Hawkeyes will host Ball State on Sept. 4 in Iowa City.

Iowa and Northern Illinois will also play on Sept. 15, 2029 in Iowa City, a game that was previously scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten schedules for each season will be released at a later date.

Below are Iowa’s updated future nonconference schedules.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Western Michigan

Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 16 Utah State

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

2025 Schedule

Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Nov. 15 Massachusetts

2026 Schedule

Sept. 5 Northern Illinois

Sept. 19 Northern Iowa

2027 Schedule

Sept. 4 Ball State

2029 Schedule

Sept. 15 Northern Illinois



