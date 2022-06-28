Iowa updates future football schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday updates to future football non-conference schedules.
It was previously announced that Iowa would host Northern Illinois in 2025, but that game has been moved to Sept. 5, 2026. Joining the Huskies on Iowa’s 2026 non-conference slate will be Northern Iowa on Sept. 19 in Kinnick Stadium.
In 2027, the Hawkeyes will host Ball State on Sept. 4 in Iowa City.
Iowa and Northern Illinois will also play on Sept. 15, 2029 in Iowa City, a game that was previously scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Ten schedules for each season will be released at a later date.
Below are Iowa’s updated future nonconference schedules.
2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 Western Michigan
Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 16 Utah State
2024 Schedule
Aug. 31 Illinois State
Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic
Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Nov. 15 Massachusetts
2026 Schedule
Sept. 5 Northern Illinois
Sept. 19 Northern Iowa
2027 Schedule
Sept. 4 Ball State
2029 Schedule
Sept. 15 Northern Illinois