HawkeyeReport - Iowa vs. Michigan State scheduled for Feb. 2nd

On Friday the Iowa basketball team will end a stretch of eight days without playing game when they travel to Champaign to play Illinois.

It will also being a suddenly busy stretch of games for the 7th ranked Hawkeyes.

After having games against Michigan State and Nebraska postponed due to outbreaks of Covid-19 for the Spartans and the Cornhuskers, Iowa now has a date for one of the two home games.

On Tuesday evening, Iowa announced that the Hawkeyes hosting the Spartans will be made up on February 2nd. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and with the start time to be announced shortly. It was also announced that Iowa’s game at Michigan State on February 13th will tipoff at 1:30 p.m.

Starting with Iowa’s game on Friday night, the Hawkeyes will play five games in 13 days. In addition to playing at Illinois and hosting Michigan State, Iowa will host Ohio State on the 4th and then travel to Indiana for a game on Super Bowl Sunday. Then on February 10th, Iowa will host Rutgers to wrap up this busy stretch of games.

Iowa will still have to reschedule their game against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are slated to return to action when they travel to Michigan State on February 3rd.