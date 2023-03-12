WHO: #2 Iowa vs. #15 Southeastern Louisiana (21-9 overall, 14-4 in Southland) WHEN: Friday, March 17th (time TBA) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa) TV: TBA RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirius/XM 109 or 196

WHO: #7 Florida State (23-9 overall, 12-6 in ACC) vs. #10 Georgia (21-11 overall, 9-7 in SEC) WHEN: Friday, March 17th (time TBA) WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa) TV: TBA

Florida State has had an up and down season . During the first NCAA Tournament reveal there were some bracketologists projecting the Seminoles as one of the four seeds. The selection committee did not pick them, however, and they haven’t been in those discussions since.

The Seminoles have ranked wins over #13 Duke and #19 North Carolina. They appear to play much better at home (14-1) than they do on the road (7-5) or on neutral courts (3-2).

Iowa and FSU have played four common opponents. The Seminoles beat Purdue (76-75 on a neutral court), Wisconsin (92-87 in Madison), and NC State (91-72), but lost to UConn (85-77 at UConn).

FSU plays at one of the quickest paces in the country. They don’t shoot particularly well from anywhere, but rebound well. Of note, the Seminoles’ best player—Ta’Niya Latson—missed the ACC Tournament with an injury. I believe she’ll be back for the NCAA Tournament, but if she’s slowed down by the injury at all that could put FSU at a disadvantage.

Georgia doesn’t have a top 25 win this year, in part because the SEC was down overall this year and there were only three ranked SEC teams. The Bulldogs have played three common opponents with Iowa. They beat Wisconsin (68-60 on a neutral court), beat Belmont (66-55 at home), and lost to NC State (65-54 at home).

Georgia is much better defensively compared to offensively and plays at a much slower pace than Florida State or Iowa. The Bulldogs don’t shoot the ball great on two-point attempts, and are a bad shooting team from three-point range. They do rebound relatively well offensively, but are a poor defensive rebounding team.

Southeastern Louisiana won a share of the regular season Southland Conference title, then won the Southland Conference tournament. Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana do not have any common opponents. The Lions did play three Power 5 opponents, losing to Utah (99-62), Alabama (55-45), and LSU (63-55).

The Lions are another defensive team and they play at an extremely slow pace. The good news is they don’t shoot well from anywhere and aren’t great on the offensive glass.