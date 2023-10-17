The most-anticipated Iowa women's basketball season ever is set to officially tip off in a few weeks, although it got off to a rollicking start with the Crossover at Kinnick event last Sunday. When the curtain does get officially raised for the 2023-24 season, the Hawkeyes will get underway with their highest-ever preseason ranking. Iowa is ranked #3 in the preseason Top 25 by the AP and the Coaches Poll.

The #3 preseason ranking is the highest-ever for Iowa, although it's not the first time Iowa has entered the season ranked #3 in the preseason AP Top 25 -- the Hawkeyes were also preseason #3 in 1994. This is the fourth season overall in which Iowa has had a preseason top-5 ranking, joining the 1989 (#5), 1994 (#3), and 2022 (#4) seasons.

Iowa also ended last season ranked #3 in the final AP poll, which was released after the conference tournaments -- the AP does not issue rankings after the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes were ranked in the top-10 in 11 of 19 AP polls last year and in the top-5 in five polls last season, including one week spent at #2.

The only time Iowa has been ranked #1 in the AP poll was in 1988, when the Hawkeyes were the top-ranked team for eight weeks (from January 4 to February 29). Iowa was ranked #2 in the final AP poll that season and advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament that season before losing to Long Beach State.

The #3 preseason ranking will paint a large target on Iowa's back entering the 2023-24 season -- as if there wasn't already a huge bullseye there after being NCAA runners-up last season and bringing back unanimous National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Clark has embraced pressure and relished playing on the biggest stages more than almost any other Hawkeye athlete in memory, though, and seems very unlikely to be fazed by this newest bit of pressure.



