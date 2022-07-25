Iowa WBB to face Oregon State

The match-ups for the men’s and women's Phil Knight Invitational Tournament in Portland, Oregon have been set. The tournament kicks off on November 24th, while the Iowa WBB team is set to face the Oregon State Beavers at 7pm CT on November 25th. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

This is the first early season tournament for the Hawkeyes since 2019, as last year’s games against USC and Seton Hall in the Cancun Challenge were canceled due to Covid-19 issues within the program.

The meeting between the Hawkeyes and Beavers will be just the second all-time with Iowa winning the previous meeting in 1988 by a score of 90-45. That matchup was a part of the old Amana-Hawkeye Classic at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Oregon State is coached by Scott Rueck, who is entering his 13th season as head coach of the program with a 257-127 record, including seven NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four appearance. Oregon State is coming off a 17-14 season, where the Beavers went just 6-9 in PAC 12 play, but advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT before falling to UCLA. Sophomore G Talia Von Oelhoffen returns as the teams leading scorer from last season, as she averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. C Jelena Mitrovic is another contributor back from last season and she averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game a year ago. The Beavers also brought in a pair of transfers, including G Bendu Yeaney from Arizona and G Shalexxus Aaron from Texas Southern.

The other matchup in the bracket features Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies against the Duke Blue Devils. The championship game is set for 12pm CT on November 27th on ABC, while the third-place game is set for 9pm CT on ESPN2.

Current Iowa WBB Non-Conference Slate

Nov 17 – at Kansas State

Nov 25 – Phil Knight Invitational vs Oregon State

Nov 27 – Phil Knight Invitational vs UConn/Duke

Dec 1 – vs North Carolina State

Dec 7 – vs Iowa State



