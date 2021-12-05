Iowa wins Big Ten opener

For one half, this game was a back-and-forth battle with Michigan State climbing back from a couple of 7–10 point deficits to trail just 39-37 at the break, but it turned into a 27 point blowout, fueled by an impressive second half run from the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa women outscored the Spartans 45-11 over the first 14 minutes of the second half to run away with the score, winning 88-61 and getting Head Coach Lisa Bluder her 800th win of her coaching career.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes in the first half scoring 15 points, but Nia Clouden had 14 to pace to the Spartans and they trailed by just two points at the half. Every time the Hawkeyes got their lead near double digits Michigan State would answer with a short run of their own to tighten things back up.

However, Iowa came out on fire in the second half and left the Spartans in the dust. An Iowa 11-0 run was capped off by Addison O’Grady getting on the floor for a loose ball, before getting it to Caitlin Clark who took it the length of the court for a layup, while drawing a foul. The basket and free throw got the Hawkeyes lead up over 10 points (51-39) for the first time all day and they never looked back from there.

Gabbie Marshall, the main defender on MSUs Clouden, held her to just four second half points and as a team they held the Spartans to 4/17 from behind the 3pt line.

“Our defense I thought was really good. Especially our 3pt defense, which we felt like we really needed to have against Michigan State because they are so capable (to shoot it)…Gabbie’s defensive effort on Clouden was really very very good,” said Bluder.

Clark logged her second triple double of the season on the way to victory, with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. It is her third triple double of her career.

McKenna Warnock put together another great performance alongside Clark, putting up 21 points and six rebounds, while Monika Czinano fouled out, but scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

“I thought McKenna had a tremendous game. Not only shot just the ball well. Defended, rebounded for us,” said Lisa Bluder on the performance of her junior forward.

With this victory, the Hawkeyes start Big Ten play off on a good note and more importantly get the ball rolling again with a huge matchup vs in-state rival Iowa State looming on Wednesday.

“It gives me a lot more confidence,” said Bluder. “Going into Ames after a good performance. I’m glad that we had that. We know that it’s a tough place to play and we know that they are a really good basketball team.”

“We kind of feel like Iowa is back now and were excited to go up to Ames. It’s always a great turnout and I’m really excited to play with their fans there,” said Warnock on the upcoming rivalry game. “We always love that competition.”

The matchup vs Iowa State is at Hilton Coliseum in Ames and will be televised on ESPNU at 6:00pm on Wednesday night. We will have extended coverage of the highly anticipated top 15 matchup in the Cy-Hawk game.