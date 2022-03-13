Iowa women land #2 seed

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team gathered in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to learn their placement in the NCAA Tournament. The mood in the room was far better than it may have been four weeks ago when the Hawkeyes were projected a #7 seed and fifth in the Big Ten standings.

They ripped off four wins to end the regular season, including a win over Michigan in front of a sellout crowd at Carver to tie for the Big Ten Regular Season Title with Ohio State. The Hawkeyes followed it up with a Big Ten Tournament Title, defeating Northwestern, Nebraska and Indiana to secure their second trophy in a week span.

Iowa gets the opportunity to host an NCAA Tournament regional at Carver, as a #2 seed in Greensboro Region. They will face the #15 seed Illinois State in their opening game of the tournament. The Redbirds are 18-13 and won the autobid out of the MVC with a win over Northern Iowa earlier today. The two seed comes as a bit of surprise to us, but is a reward for the way the season ended for the Hawkeyes.

Also in Iowa City, will be #7 seed Colorado and #10 seed Creighton. The Buffaloes are 22-8 on the season and they finished fifth in the PAC 12 standings. The Jays make the short trip from Omaha to Iowa City and they finished the season at 20-9, which was good for a third-place finish in the Big East standings.



