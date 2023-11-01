Iowa returns one of the most experienced backcourts in college basketball history. The Hawkeyes' starting backcourt trio has combined to start 299 games for Iowa. Two backup guards have started four games for Iowa and a combined 105 games for other programs. Most of those players had significant roles in Iowa's national runner-up team last season. The remainder of this article reviews Iowa's options at the three backcourt positions. All statistics come from HerHoopStats.

Point Guard (1)

Caitlin Clark

6'0" -- Senior -- West Des Moines, Iowa

2022-23 Production Per Game: 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 55.8%, 3PT: 38.9%, FT: 83.9%

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder cut right to the chase in her Media Day presser: "As you all know, we start the season without 40 percent of our starting lineup. But we also start the season with the nation’s best player in Caitlin Clark." That is certainly a big but. Fans and media alike have had trouble predicting where Iowa will finish this season. Iowa is ranked #3 in the preseason AP and Coaches polls, but several experts project Iowa to finish 3rd or 4th in the Big Ten and much further down the Top 25 polls. One reason for optimism is Clark's performance to end the season. In the Elite Eight, Louisville sold out to take away Monika Czinano. She had just two shot attempts in the game. Louisville also kept changing its defense to throw every look possible at Clark. None of them worked. Instead, Clark posted the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history, producing a dominant performance for the ages that made her dream of a Final Four come true. Then in the Final Four against South Carolina, Clark was somehow even better. South Carolina was more than just the undefeated #1 team in the country and the top seed in the bracket. It was more than its 42-game winning streak. The Gamecocks were one of the best defensive teams in women's basketball history. In 2022-23 South Carolina held nine teams below 41 points for an entire game. The Gamecocks did so with great perimeter defense. Brea Beal was one of the best defenders in college basketball and if teams somehow got through the perimeter, they had to deal with former National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and 6'7" Kamilla Cardoso in the paint. Despite facing all that, Clark scored 41 points by herself. She did so on a night where she shot just 5/17 from three-point range, too, and added eight assists for good measure. It was another sublime performance and helped put Iowa in the national championship game. There are certainly questions this year about whether Clark's supporting cast is as good as it was last year and whether some players can step up in bigger roles this year. But Clark became nearly unstoppable at the end of last season, and until a team finds a way to slow her down, you bet against her at your peril.

Shooting Guard (2)

Gabbie Marshall

5'9" -- Fifth Year -- Cincinnati, Ohio

2022-23 Production Per Game: 6.2 points, 1.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 43.1%, 3PT: 37.9%, FT: 63.2%

Gabbie Marshall returns as a big contributor for Iowa on both sides of the ball (© JOSEPH CRESS/FOR THE REGISTER / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gabbie Marshall's shooting was one of the keys to Iowa's Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament runs last season. Before that, though, she spent months in a prolonged shooting slump and Iowa's offense suffered because of it. Marshall's down then up shooting show just how vital she is for Iowa. Marshall is Iowa's top shooting option on the wing. She has never shot worse than 37.4% from 3-point range in a season in her career. Marshall is also Iowa's best perimeter defender, and usually matches up with an opponent's best guard on defense. But Marshall is also somewhat limited. She isn't much of a threat to drive the ball and she doesn't take many shots from 2-point range. She also isn't a big contributor on the glass or in dishing out assists. Ultimately Marshall's strengths far outweigh her limitations, and that's why she has started games in each of her four seasons at Iowa. Last year, Marshall averaged 29.4 minutes per game. It's possible that number will go down slightly this season due to Iowa's roster depth, but Marshall should still play a significant majority of Iowa's minutes at the 2 this year.

Small Forward (3)

Kate Martin

6'0" -- Graduate Student -- Edwardsville, Illinois

2022-23 Production Per Game: 7.7 points, 3.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 52.4%, 3PT: 41.4%, FT: 83.3%

Iowa's longstanding captain--Kate Martin--is back to lead the Hawkeyes for another season. (© Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Strong leadership is key to any team. In Kate Martin, Iowa has one of the best leaders in program history. "Kate is honestly one of the strongest leaders I’ve ever been around," Coach Bluder said in her Media Day press conference. "She’s a culture builder." Martin is more than just leadership, though. She is also an extremely well-rounded player. Martin handles the ball frequently and was second on the team in assists last season. She shoots well from 2 when she drives to the basket. She fights for rebounds and plays tough defense. She also does whatever she can to fix the holes in her game. In 2021-22 Martin shot 28.6% from three. Her shooting limitations got to a point where teams would sag off of her defensively in order to to help defend Monika Czinano inside or to clog the lane when Clark attempted to drive. Martin responded by working to improve her shooting, and she became one of Iowa's best shooters last year. Bluder expects Martin to standout even more this season: "She’s playing like a pro right now. She really is. She’s knocking down 3s. She’s physically defending hard, rebounding. I think you’re going to see Kate just jump off the stat sheet this year." Martin averaged 28.5 minutes per game last season. She'll likely play a similar amount of minutes this season. Many of those minutes will come at the 3, though Martin is also an option as the backup 4. She has played the 4 some in her career thus far, and knows Iowa's system better than most.

Bench Contributors

Molly Davis

5'7" -- Fifth Year -- Midland, Michigan

2022-23 Production Per Game: 3.8 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 57.7%, 3PT: 31.4%, FT: 87.5%

Davis' numbers don't look particularly impressive, but in her final 2 seasons at Central Michigan she averaged 18.6 and 20.8 points per game. Davis' big issue last season seemed to be a lack of aggressiveness. Most Iowa players have a green light to shoot and create, but Davis often deferred to her teammates at the expense of her offense. There are some signs that Davis is becoming more assertive. She was Iowa's second-leading scorer in one of Iowa's games in Croatia over the summer, and was also Iowa's second-leading scorer against DePaul at the Crossover at Kinnick. At her best, Davis is very good at getting to the basket and a very efficient finisher. She has shot 57.5% or better on 2-point shots in three of her four previous college seasons. She hasn't been the best three-point shooter the last few years, but did shoot 39.5% and 38.0% in her freshman and sophomore seasons at Central Michigan. Iowa added Davis to take over some of the ball-handling duties from Clark last year, and she did fine in that role. But this year she will have to create more offense with the ball in her hands. Last year, Davis averaged 16.7 minutes per game. She should play as many or more minutes this season. When Clark is out of the game for a breather, Davis will likely play every competitive minute as Iowa's backup point guard. Davis' other minutes will come as a backup 2 alongside Clark.

Kylie Feuerbach

6'0"-- Redshirt Junior -- Sycamore, Illinois

2021-22 Production Per Game: 3.4 points, 1.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 0.5 steals

2021-22 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 51.0%, 3PT: 30.6%, FT: 86.2% * Feuerbach missed the entire 2022-23 season due to injury.



Feuerbach was a starter for Iowa State during most of her freshman season (2020-21), then was a key reserve for Iowa in the 2021-22 season. She missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. She was also unable to play in Iowa's trip abroad in Italy and Croatia while continuing her recovery. Feuerbach saw her first game action in more than a year against DePaul in the Crossover at Kinnick and played 13 minutes. She also played nearly 20 minutes against Clarke in Iowa's other exhibition game. In 2021-22, Feuerbach was one of Iowa's most athletic guards. She could beat defenders to the basket, and was a clear change of pace from Marshall and Martin. ACL injuries can be difficult to fully recover from, though, and whether Feuerbach will be at 100% this season is an open question. At Media Day, Bluder thought Feuerbach's decision to not wear a knee brace might help her bounce back faster: "In practice — for one thing she’s elected not to wear a brace this year, which in the past we’ve had our players that are coming off ACLs wear braces. She’s elected not to, and I think mentally that’s helped her and maybe us to forget about it. She is playing very well." Feuerbach will likely play backup minutes at the 2 and 3 positions this season. How much she plays will depend on how close to 100% she is.

Sydney Affolter

5'11" -- Junior -- Chicago, Illinois

2022-23 Production Per Game: 2.9 points, 1.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.4 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 61.2%, 3PT: 20.8%, FT: 86.1%

Affolter is an extremely good rebounder. How good? Affolter averaged 9.0 rebounds per 40 minutes last season. Monika Czinano only averaged more than 9.0 rebounds per 40 once in her five-year Iowa career -- and Czinano was in a much better position to grab rebounds as Iowa's center than Affolter was as a wing. Affolter is also good at driving to the basket, and is a very strong finisher on 2-point shots. Down the stretch last season, she usually scored at least one or two baskets at the rim in her limited minutes. The major weakness in Affolter's game is her shooting. She has a slow shot, and has shot just 16.7% and 20.8% from three-point range in her two seasons at Iowa. Affolter averaged 10.3 minutes per game last year, and that will likely increase this season. Her rebounding and finishing will be important for Iowa, and the coaches will likely trust her more now that she has two years in the system. Like Martin, Affolter could also be a candidate to play backup minutes at the 4 along with backup minutes at the 3.

Taylor McCabe

5'9" -- Sophomore -- Fremont, Nebraska

2022-23 Production Per Game: 3.4 points, 0.4 assists, 0.6 rebounds, 0.2 steals

2022-23 Shooting Percentages: 2PT: 16.7%, 3PT: 41.7%

McCabe is a lethal three-point shooter that could be a major asset to Iowa's offense and spacing. The problem for McCabe is that she's likely limited to playing the 2 while Clark and Davis are around, and it will be tough for her to find time at the 2 with Marshall, Davis, and Feuerbach all as more experienced options. Last year, McCabe played 140 minutes for Iowa. She will likely play more this year, though how significant her role will be is still to be determined.

Kennise Johnson

5'4" -- Freshman -- Joliet, Illinois