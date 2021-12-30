Iowa women's hoops adds game with Evansville

Evansville listened to Iowa’s offer and the Purple Aces will play the Hawkeyes on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be at 11:00am and televised on the Big Ten Network.

If we have learned anything over the last year or so, it’s that as quickly as games can get canceled, new games can be added to the schedule. The Hawkeyes have had three games canceled and two games postponed due to Covid, while Drake and IUPUI declined offers to play the Hawkeyes.

It will be the second ever matchup between the two teams, with Iowa winning the previous meeting 76-64 back in 1983. The Purple Aces are out of the Missouri Valley Conference and had previously had a non-conference matchup vs Chicago State canceled, so they were looking for an opponent to play.

On the season Evansville is 6-4, including a loss to a projected NCAA Tournament team in Murray State (85-77). They do a good job of guarding the 3pt line, as opponents are shooting just 26.8% from behind the arc. Evansville also is forcing opponents to turn it over 21.1 times per game, but the Hawkeyes will have a chance to dominate the rebounding, as the Purple Aces are ranked 301st in rebounding margin.

The Aces boast a trio of scorers, led by G Je’Naiya Davis who is averaging 20.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while leading the team from 3pt range (46.7%). F Abby Feit has been impressive, averaging a double-double with 18.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in FG% at 48.4%. G Myia Clark is the third in the trio, averaging 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

After another 10+ day break between games the Hawkeyes were able to grab an opponent and Lisa Bluder’s squad will be excited to get back on the court in front of a home crowd.