Iowa women's hoops cancels three games

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has canceled their home game Sunday vs Drake and their Thanksgiving trip to Mexico due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play USC and Seton Hall in the Cancun Challenge next week.

"We’re obviously disappointed but understand this is the right decision,” said Coach Lisa Bluder regarding the cancelations. “Our team and staff have followed best practices. But unfortunately, a number of individuals experienced symptoms and tested positive. We will continue to follow the guidance of our medical staff and look forward to returning to the court.”

This is not the first cancelation in women’s basketball this season, as IUPUI and Purdue Fort Wayne both recently had to cancel games due to positive cases within their respective programs.

The team’s next scheduled game comes in 13 days on December 2nd, when they travel to Durham, North Carolina to face the Duke Blue Devils in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.