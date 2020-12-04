MORE: Twitch Video Join us as we follow Cody Hills and the #IowaSim20 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2020 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 73-17 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game and 4-2 so far in the 2020 season. ---

Illinois received the opening kickoff and returned it out to the 30-yard line. On first down, running back Chase Brown was thrown for a loss by safety Jack Koerner, which quickly put the Illini behind the sticks and the Hawkeyes were able to force a three and out. After two nice runs by Tyler Goodson, quarterback Spencer Petras looked to get the passing game going with a throw to tight end Sam LaPorta, but was picked off by Tony Adams on his first pass attempt of the day. With the Iowa defense doing a lot of bending but not breaking, they were able to hold the Illini to a field goal attempt from James McCourt, which was good to give Illinois an early 3-0 lead. On Iowa's next possession, a sack on Petras put the Hawkeye offense in a bind and they were forced to punt. It was time for Iowa's defense to come up with a big play and that is exactly what they did with cornerback Matt Hankins intercepting Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters and returning 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 7-3 lead.

With the first quarter coming to an end, it was time for a virtual wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital with the Hawkeyes hold a 7-3 lead. After an Iowa punt, the Illinois offense took over and it was cornerback Matt Hankins coming up with another big play for the Hawkeyes with his second interception of the game. The Hawkeye offense was then able to quickly turn the takeaway into some points as Tyler Goodson ran for a 26-yard touchdown around the right edge as Iowa extended their lead to 14-3.

With the Illini getting the ball back and looking to put some points on the board before halftime, they quickly drove down the field and into the red zone. Eventually, it was running back Mike Epstein that found pay dirt, scoring on a two-yard touchdown run to make the score Iowa 14, Illinois 10. With Illinois scoring so quickly, it left plenty of time on the clock for the Iowa offense though. After a couple short completions, Petras found Ihmir Smith-Marsette deep for a 52-yard touchdown and suddenly it was Iowa 21, Illinois 10, which remained the score going into halftime.

The Hawkeyes received to start the second half and quickly got the ground game going with Tyler Goodson, who was already up to 14 carries for 80 yards in the game. After a coupe first downs though, a pass from Petras fell incomplete on third and long and the Hawkeyes were forced to punt. After the Iowa defense forced another punt, the Hawkeye offense started to get things going, but once they reached the red zone Petras threw a jump ball to Brandon Smith in the end zone and it was picked off by Nate Hobbs On Illinois' next possession, they were able to move the ball through the running game and cross midfield, but ended up missing a 46-yard field goal. Iowa took over and immediately went to the passing game, which saw Spencer Petras intercepted by Nate Hobbs again. The Hawkeye defense took the field looking to put out the fire as they moved into the fourth quarter, but Brandon Peters eventually scored on a two-yard touchdown run and then the Illini converted the two-point conversion to make the score Iowa 21, Illinois 18. With all the momentum on Illinois' side, their defense was able to force a quick punt from Iowa's offense and the Illini took over near midfield only trailing by a field goal. A first down run by Peters quickly put the Illini into field goal range and a couple plays later it was a 44-yard attempt, which was good to tie the game up at 21-21. As Iowa took the field, needing to get something going, first it was Petras finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 20-yard gain. Then with Goodson running, now at 24 carries for 93 yards, the Hawkeyes passed midfield with just three minutes remaining. On third and 11, Petras threw to Beyer, but short of the sticks, which forced a fourth and two or a long field goal attempt. Virtual Kirk Ferentz decided to go for it and Goodson was able to find running room along the right side to get the first down. As Iowa continued to work the running game, the clock ran under one minute remaining. Then, with just 21 seconds remaining, in came Keith Duncan to try a 30-yard field goal. It was good to give the Hawkeyes a 24-21 lead.

The Illinois offense got the ball back with 18 seconds remaining and tried a couple deep shots down the field, but was not able to get anything going as the Hawkeyes held on for a 24-21 win. Matt Hankins was named player of the game with two interceptions, including the pick six in the first quarter. Honorable mention to Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown on the day. Final score Iowa 24, Illinois 21.

2020 Results Game #IowaSim20 Result Actual Result Iowa-Purdue Purdue W 34-31 Purdue W 24-20 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 28-25 Northwestern W 21-20 Iowa-Michigan State Iowa W 39-29 Iowa W 49-7 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa W 41-34 Iowa W 35-7 Iowa-Penn State PSU W 34-11 Iowa W 41-21 Iowa-Nebraska Iowa W 37-14 Iowa W 26-20 Iowa-Illinois Iowa W 24-21 Iowa-Wisconsin