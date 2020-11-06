MORE: Twitch Video Replay Join us as we follow Cody Hills and the #IowaSim20 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2020 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 70-16 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game and 1-1 so far in the 2020 season. ---

After receiving the opening kickoff, it was a quick three and out for the Michigan State offense on the first series. The Hawkeye offense, missing virtual Ihmir Smith-Marsette on suspension this week, took the field but likewise went three and out. Then, on Michigan State's second series, it was linebacker Seth Benson who came up with an absolutely huge play, intercepting a pass from Rocky Lombardi on third down and returning it 26 yards for a Hawkeye touchdown. After Keith Duncan's extra point, it was a quick 7-0 lead for Iowa in the first quarter.

The Hawkeye defense held strong on their second series, forcing another Spartan punt. With the Iowa offense taking the field, Tyler Goodson started to get ground game going, picking up a couple first downs as the Hawkeyes neared midfield. Then, on third and short, it was Petras finding Tyrone Tracy Jr. for 17 yards as Iowa moved the ball down to the 31-yard line. But on the very next play Petras was picked off by Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey. With Michigan State tailback Connor Heyward running hard, the Spartans were quickly across midfield and eventually got on the board with an impressive Matt Coghlin field goal from 50 yards to make it Iowa 7, Michigan State 3. With Iowa's offense failing to get much going, the Hawkeyes were getting ready to punt as we ended the first quarter, and it was time for the virtual wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi connected with tight end Matt Dotson to get the Spartans in the red zone, but a Nick Niemann pass deflection on fourth down forced another Matt Coghlin field goal, which was good from 31 yards to make it Iowa 7, Michigan State 6. With Iowa's offense taking the field, Spencer Petras hit Brandon Smith on first down for a big gain of 32 yards. Then, using play action, Petras found Smith again for another 30 yard gain and the Hawkeyes were inside the red zone. One more play action pass and it was a touchdown from Petras to tight end Sam LaPorta as the Hawkeyes extended their lead to 14-6.

Michigan State quickly came right back with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Lombardi to wide receiver Jayden Reed. The Spartans, chasing points early, went for two, but Lombardi's run came up short, so it stood at Iowa 14, Michigan State 12. With the Hawkeyes going three and out, Michigan State's offense was right back on the field and continued to pound the ball with Heyward in the running game. Then, facing a third down, Lombardi found Reed again, this time for a 40-yard touchdown as the Spartans took a 19-14 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Charlie Jones found daylight and had a 52-yard kickoff return up the sideline. After completions to LaPorta and Ragaini, the Hawkeyes were in business, entering the red zone with two minutes to go before halftime. Then, on first and goal, Petras found LaPorta for a seven-yard touchdown to make it Iowa 21, Michigan State 19.

With Michigan State trying to move the ball right before the half, it was Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins who came up with the big play, picking off Lombardi for the Hawkeyes' second interception of the day. Taking over at the 36-yard line, Petras found Brandon Smith for a big gain along the sideline, but after an official review he was ruled out of bounds. The Hawkeyes were eventually forced to punt and Michigan State ran out the clock as the two teams went into halftime with the score Iowa 21, Michigan State 19.

With the Hawkeyes set to receive in the second half, Charlie Jones brought the kickoff return out to the 20-yard line. On first down, it was Spencer Petras, calling his own number and running for 10 yards. Then Petras dropped back to pass and found Smith for a 24-yard gain and the Hawkeyes were across midfield. A nine-yard completion to Goodson followed by a pass to Tracy, who then fumbled with Michigan State recovering. However, upon further review, the call was overturned by the replay both. Two runs by Goodson followed by a zone read by Petras got the Hawkeyes down to the four-yard line. Then they handed off to Mekhi Sargent who ran it in for the touchdown to make it Iowa 28, Michigan State 19.

With a couple Lombardi runs mixed in with an efficient passing game, Michigan State methodically marched down the field on their next series. That ultimately led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Connor Heyward, which finished out a 10 play, 69-yard drive by the Spartans as the cut the Iowa lead down to 28-26. It looked like Iowa might go three and out on their next series, but Petras found Charlie Jones on third and 10 for a gain of 16 yards to extend the possession. However, it did wind up resulting in a Tory Taylor punt with Michigan State taking over at the 29-yard line. With Michigan State eating up the clock on another long possession, the Hawkeyes' bend but don't break defense finally stopped them short of the red zone. The result was another field goal by Matt Coghlin, which was good from 42 yard to give Michigan State the lead at 29-28, which is where it remained at the end of the third quarter. As the Hawkeyes began the fourth quarter, Goodson started to get things going again in the rushing game with back to back first downs as he moved to 84 yards rushing on the day. Then Petras found Brandon Smith for a completion and Michigan State was called for a face mask, which moved the ball all the way down to the 12-yard line. After back to back runs by Petras went nowhere, the California native found Nico Ragaini for a first down just short of the end zone. Then, on second and goal from the two-yard line, it was a toss out to the right to Tyler Goodson who took it around the edge for a touchdown. The Hawkeyes then went for two with Petras finding Tracy to make it Iowa 36, Michigan State 29.



Michigan State's offense took the field with 5:36 remaining, but failed to get anything going as Iowa's defense forced a three out and the Spartans punted it away. With the Hawkeyes up by a touchdown and 4:49 remaining on the clock, the Iowa offense took the field. Back to back runs by Goodson failed to gain much traction, but Petras found Tracy in the passing game for a first down. With the clock now under the four minute mark, Petras ran for six yards, then threw to LaPorta for a first down. Nearing Keith Duncan field goal range, Iowa started milking the play clock all the way down, but a false start by Justin Britt moved the Hawkeyes back five yards. However, a nine-yard run by Goodson on the very next play got the yardage back and another first down for Iowa. Now under two minutes, Michigan State started using their timeouts. Ultimately, Iowa turned to Keith Duncan as the All-American kicker came in to try a 49-yard field and it was good to give the Hawkeyes a 39-29 lead with time winding down.

With Michigan State looking to score quickly, defensive tackle Jack Heflin came up big for the Hawkeyes with a sack on quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Then, after spiking the ball to stop the clock and an incompletion, Lombardi faced a fourth and 14 and was hit by Daviyon Nixon as he attempted to throw, which effectively ended the Spartans' hopes of a comeback.

The Iowa offense took the field to run out the clock using the running game with Tyler Goodson, who ended up over 100 yards rushing on the day. Final score: Iowa 39, Michigan State 29. The player of the game was Spencer Petras, who finished 24/31 passing for 274 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception.

2020 Results Game #IowaSim20 Result Actual Result Iowa-Purdue Purdue W 34-31 Purdue W 24-20 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 28-25 Northwestern W 21-20 Iowa-Michigan State Iowa W 39-29 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa-Penn State Iowa-Nebraska Iowa-Illinois Iowa-Wisconsin