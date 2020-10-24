MORE: Twitch Video Replay Join us as we follow Cody Hills and the #IowaSim20 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2020 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 69-15 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game. --- After receiving the opening kickoff, the Boilermakers quickly moved the ball down the field through the passing game and jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Plummer to wide receiver David Bell. The Hawkeyes then answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to Sam LaPorta on fourth and goal from the one-yard line to make it 7-7.

The next series saw Purdue again move the ball with ease on a drive that finished with another touchdown from Plummer to Bell to make it 14-7 Boilermakers. With the Hawkeyes driving, the first quarter came to an end, which meant it was time a virtual wave on the Twitch stream to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital. Here is a look at the first quarter stats.

With the Hawkeyes inside the 10-yard line, quarterback Spencer Petras finally found an open receiver on third and goal, throwing to Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to tie it up at 14-14.



On Purdue's third possession, the Iowa defense was finally able to get off the field with a three and out. The offense was then able to move the ball, but stalled out at the 39-yard line, which led to a 56-yard field goal attempt from Keith Duncan, but it hooked wide left. A Purdue field goal with four minutes remaining in the second quarter made it 17-14, but when Iowa got the ball back, they moved right down the field and finished the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Sargent to make it 21-17 Hawkeyes.



Purdue was able to score one more time before half as Jack Plummer hit running back King Doerue for a touchdown pass and it was 24-21 Boilermakers at halftime. Here's a quick look at the halftime stats.

The start of the third quarter saw both defenses finally start to settle in as the two teams traded punts. Finally, Iowa made it back down to the red zone, which ended up netting a Keith Duncan field goal to tie it up at 24-24.



The score remained Iowa 24, Purdue 24 at the end of the third quarter. Let's take a quick look at the stats.

To start the fourth quarter, Purdue drove down to the five-yard line, but Iowa was able to hold them to a field goal as the Boilermakers took a 27-24 lead. Iowa's first drive of the fourth quarter saw running back Tyler Goodson go over 100 yards rushing for the game, but it quickly ended when Spencer Petras threw an interception to Purdue safety Tyler Coyle along the sideline. That led to another touchdown pass from Boilermaker QB Jack Plummer and it was suddenly 34-24 Purdue. The Hawkeyes proceeded to put together a nice drive, including a couple fourth down conversions, but ate up a lot of the time remaining before Petras finally hit Brandon Smith for a touchdown to make it 34-31.