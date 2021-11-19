IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Illinois

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 82-19 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game. ---

With Illinois winning the coin toss and choosing to defer, it was the Iowa offense led by quarterback Alex Padilla taking the field first for the Hawkeyes. On Iowa's opening possession, the offense was able to move the ball all the way down into field goal range as Caleb Shudak came on and hit a 47-yarder to give the Hawkeyes an early 3-0 lead. With the Illini offense leaning heavily on the running game on their first possession, they were also able to work their way into field goal range, but kicker James McCourt missed wide left on his 53-yard attempt. Iowa's next possession saw the Hawkeyes really get the passing game going and Padilla was able to find wide receiver Keagan Johnson in the back of the end zone for an apparent touchdown, but he was initially ruled out of bounds. Replay, however, showed that Johnson got one foot down in the end zone and it was a officially a Hawkeye touchdown as Iowa took a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

After a virtual wave to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter, the Illinois offense went three and out and a nice punt return by Charlie Jones gave Iowa the ball near midfield as they looked to build on their 10-0 lead. Losing yardage on first and second down, Iowa faced a third and 17 which is when Brian Ferentz dialed up a screen pass as Padilla dumped it off to Tyler Goodson, who followed some great blocks by his offensive line and receivers on his way to a 59-yard touchdown. With the PAT good from Shudak, Iowa took a 17-0 lead.

The Illini offense continued to struggle in the second quarter as defensive tackle Logan Lee racked up his second sack of the game to force another punt. Iowa's next possession, however, resulted in an interception as Padilla threw deep for wide receiver Nico Ragaini, but the passed was tipped into the arms of Illini cornerback Tony Adams, who returned it all the way back to the 19-yard line. The Hawkeye defense was able to keep Illinois out of the end zone, but they did give up a field goal as James McCourt's kick was good from 35 yards to make the score 17-3 with 3:33 remaining in the second quarter. After Illinois' first points of the game, Iowa's offense was able to answer and then some as Padilla quickly led them on a 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Lachey. With Shudak's PAT good, the score was now Iowa 24, Illinois 3.

The score remained 24-3 going into the locker rooms for halftime. With Illinois set to receive to start the second half, the Illini offense was looking to get some points on the board to get back into the game. The Iowa defense had other ideas, however, as it was cornerback Riley Moss intercepting Illini quarterback Brandon Petras and returning it 47 yards for a touchdown. With the PAT good from Shudak, Iowa took a 31-3 lead.

After a missed field goal on Illinois' next possession and then an Iowa punt, the Illini offense was able to finally get into the end zone late in the third quarter as Peters found wide receiver Donny Navarro across the middle for a touchdown. With the PAT good from McCourt, the score was now Iowa 31, Illinois 10 with 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The score remained at 31-10 to start the fourth quarter with the Iowa offense looking to run out the clock. For the most part, the Hawkeyes were able to do exactly that as both teams traded punts throughout the fourth quarter with neither team scoring any more points. Final score: Iowa 31, Illinois 10. Alex Padilla was named player of the game after throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Hawkeyes.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3 Iowa W 30-7 Iowa-Colorado State Iowa W 30-6 Iowa W 24-14 Iowa-Maryland Iowa W 38-14 Iowa W 51-14 Iowa-Penn State Iowa W 27-13 Iowa W 23-20 Iowa-Purdue -------------- Purdue W 24-7 Iowa-Wisconsin Iowa W 16-13 Wisconsin W 27-7 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 17-6 Iowa W 17-12 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa W 27-0 Iowa W 27-22 Iowa-Illinois Iowa W 31-10