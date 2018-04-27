Josh Jackson’s wait in the green room of the NFL Draft came to an end on Friday night when he was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2nd round (45th pick).

It continues a trend of Green Bay picking Iowa players in the Ferentz era. Jackson becomes the 6th Hawkeye selected by the Packers during Ferentz tenure.

Jackson had a remarkable junior year and came out of nowhere to earn consensus All American honors after intercepting eight passes in 2017. He saved his best for the biggest games, intercepting three passes against Ohio State and two, which he returned for touchdowns, against Wisconsin. Jackson also intercepted a pass thrown by first round pick Josh Allen in Iowa’s opening game this past season.

Spotrac.com says the 45th pick of the NFL Draft (Jackson) will make an estimated $6,256,198 in the rookie contract. Also includes a signing bonus of $2,629,962.