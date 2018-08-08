HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday two additional players will face a one-game suspension due to violating team policy and rules. Alaric Jackson and Cedrick Lattimore will both miss Iowa’s Sept. 1 contest against Northern Illinois.

“As a coach one of the most important decisions is to hold student-athletes accountable,” said Ferentz. “It is painful for the players and the team to impose a suspension, but we have high standards and there is an expectation all players abide by our rules.”

The player infraction is not a legal matter. Violation of team policy or rules can include academic performance, attendance, timeliness, behavior, effort, and engagement.

The issues surfaced in late spring and both players were given guidelines to meet and milestones to achieve over the past 10 weeks. “Their response has been excellent, and I am very pleased with how they are meeting our expectations,” said Ferentz.

Jackson is a sophomore offensive tackle and Lattimore is a junior defensive lineman.

Today’s announcement means four Hawkeyes will not participate in the season opening game against Northern Illinois. Defensive lineman Brady Reiff and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs were previously given one-game suspensions for alcohol-related violations.



