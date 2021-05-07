HawkeyeReport - Jaden Schutt shoots, scores and gathers offers

After averaging 26.2 points and 3.9 assists per game this year, Jaden Schutt, at 6-foot-5, is the 2022 Rivals150 No. 33 shooting guard in his class. “I would describe my game as an athletic shooting guard who can get up and finish above the rim and shoot the ball at a high percentage," Schutt said. "I’ve heard a lot of comparisons, but the most common is JJ Reddick." With his style of play the Yorksville (Ill.) High product has drawn the interest of quite a few college programs around the Midwest. “Of the schools who have offered me, I am currently hearing the most from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Dayton and Wisconsin," Schutt said. ***** MORE RECRUITING UPDATES: Isaiah Miranda | Jahnathan Lamothe 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Illinois: “They play a fast-paced style and are great at developing players.” Iowa: “They like to space the floor and they have developed some great shooters. Coach Fran McCaffery is my lead guy there.” Minnesota: “The new coach, Ben Johnson, has been in contact with me. He talked about how he recruits players and wants to put guys who are highly skilled on his roster.” Michigan State: “They have a winning culture at Michigan State and a lot of pros have gone through there. I talk with coach (Tom) Izzo and (assistant) coach DJ (Dwayne Stephens) there.” Dayton: “They play and NBA style there. (Assistant) coach (Darren) Hertz talks to me about how coach (Anthony) Grant was the coach of the year and goes through all the players he has developed.” Wisconsin: “They win a lot over there. I like the winning culture and (they) are making sure I know they need a shooter like me there. I talk with coach (Greg) Gard.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?