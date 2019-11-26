A dominant senior year on the football field has helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy linebacker Jay Oostendorp catch the eye of the University of Iowa football program.

“After our season, I put together my season highlights and sent them out to various coaches with my stats attached, which I believe are pretty attractive to coaches," said Oostendorp. "I have also grown 25 pounds since last year, increased my 40 time from 4.72 to 4.59 and my vertical in now at 33.5".”

Oostendorp was in Iowa City on Saturday to see the Hawkeyes beat Illinois.

“It was awesome," Oostendorp said. "Really cool to see everything like the lounge room, weight room, and film room. It was pretty awesome seeing all the Hawks down on the field for pregame as well.”

One portion of the visit stood out most overall to Oostendorp.

“My favorite part would have to be when we went on the field and watched the players pregame," he said. "You could really feel the game day atmosphere and being down on the field next to the big o-linemen was pretty cool.”

Oostendorp was able to talk with one of the coaches who had a family connection to him.

“I talked to Coach Wallace, but only for a short time because he had to go do individual drills with the linebackers," said Oostendorp. "He asked how my dad was doing because my dad coached him while he was playing football at Coe College, and they have stayed in touch since.”

The Iowa program is one that Oostendorp has heavy praise for overall.

“It seems to be run very well, with high standards set by coaches," Oostendorp said. "I can tell they run a tight ship, which explains why they continually have successful seasons year after year.”

Oostendorp remains unsure exactly where he sits on the Hawkeye recruiting board.

“I have not received any personal feedback from a coach or recruiter yet," he said. "I am hopeful to have more attention come soon though.”

A chance to suit up for the black and gold would be something that this senior would strongly consider.

“It would be very exciting to receive a preferred walk-on from Iowa," said Oostendorp. "Having the opportunity to be a Hawkeye has also been something I've wanted since I started playing football.”

Oostendorp has grown up following the Hawkeyes since he was younger and has been a frequent visitor.

“I've been an Iowa fan all my life," Oostendorp said. "My family is fortunate enough to have held season tickets for over 10 years now, so we make it down for a couple games every year.”

A number of other in-state programs remain in the picture for Oostendorp.

“Other schools that have contacted me are Coe, Wartburg, St. Ambrose, and Waldorf.”

Oostendorp was happy with how his final year of prep football wrapped up.

“This season was my favorite season I've ever had," he said. "We were able to make it to the semifinals and play in the UNI-Dome. Personally, I left it all on the field, leading the state in solo tackles with 74, leading the state in tackles for loss with 25, and I was third in the state for sacks with 9.”