West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie's visit at Iowa City on Saturday allowed him to see first-hand what an Iowa football game was all about.

“You can feel the atmosphere everywhere with the fans and the noise," said Bowie. "It's a very live atmosphere.”

The visit was similar to many in the past so Bowie felt he learned the most about what a fall Saturday at Iowa was all about.

“It was the same schedule as always and I didn't learn a lot new, but I just got a better feel for the atmosphere.”

Bowie continues bonding with one coach in-particular on the staff.

“I talk with Coach Bell the most and I think we are pretty close.”

Visits ahead are something that Bowie is working to figure out.

“Iowa State this weekend and Wisconsin on the 21st," Bowie said. "Then I’m still scheduling others, but I think I'll be going to Nebraska sometime.”

Bowie, who currently boasts seven scholarship offers, knows what he is seeking in his future college and what will determine his final decision.

“The coaches, the strength program, and the atmosphere.”

Distance from home is something that Bowie is trying to not worry about when eventually pulling the final trigger.

“I'm trying not to let location play a factor," he said. "I just want the place that will allow me to develop the most as a player and person.”

Bowie has continued to garner more attention from some of the top programs across the Midwest that have not offered him at this point.

“Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State, and Northwestern.”

The high school season has been something that Bowie has been pleased with thus far.

“Our offense is getting there, and our defense is doing really good.”