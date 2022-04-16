Jenkins twins visit the Hawkeyes

After picking up an offer from Iowa in February, Lewisville (TX) twins Caden and Cameren Jenkins were able to make it to campus for a visit with the Hawkeyes during spring practice on Saturday.

"Iowa was great," said Caden Jenkins. "We had so much fun."

"We got to watch film with the coaches and the players. We got to talk to Coach Kirk Ferentz and Coach Phil Parker one on one and we dressed out and took photos."

Caden, a cornerback, and Cameren, a safety, were both impressed by Iowa's coaching staff, including lead recruiter LeVar Woods, who has been staying in close contact with the duo.

"Coach Woods showed us so much hospitality, Coach Ferentz made us feel at home, and Coach Parker was the coolest," said Cameren Jenkins.

The twins also liked what they saw from Iowa defensively and feel like the program could be a good fit for them.

"This is a place I feel like I would fit in and my brother and I would thrive in the defensive scheme," Cameren Jenkins said.

Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, the Jenkins twins hope to be back on campus for an official visit this summer.

"Coach Woods will be down to the school in a few weeks for our spring practice and we're going to plan a day for our official," said Cameren Jenkins.

Up next for the duo will be a visit to TCU on Friday.

Currently, Cameren Jenkins holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU, San Diego State, Buffalo, Grambling State, and Northern Arizona, while Caden Jenkins holds offers from Iowa, Texas Tech, SMU, Buffalo, UTSA, and Northern Arizona.