Jet Award Winner, All-American Wetjen Placed on Scholarship

Wetjen returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Missouri. (Photo by George Walker IV / AP)

After taking the JUCO route, three years at Iowa, earning All-American status and being named the top return man in all of college football by winning the 2024 Jet Award, Iowa senior wideout and return specialist Kaden Wetjen is finally on scholarship. "I was [put] on after the bowl game," Wetjen smiled. "I appreciate all of it. Being a walk-on, that kind of motivated me even more, so I'm kind of glad I came in as a walk-on. It pushed me to be even better and eventually get to this position." Wetjen found out roughly a week after Iowa's Music City Bowl loss to Missouri. "I was actually eating with my buddies at the table, and I got a call from Coach (Kirk Ferentz). I thought, 'Yeah, I better take this one,'" Wetjen joked. "I just texted all [of my friends and family], and they were all super excited. They were like, 'Yeah, let's go out to eat and have a good time.'"

Wetjen thanked fans and media for applying some pressure on the coaching staff via social media. "I was kind of hoping it would happen, kind of expecting it, but we were talking about it earlier, all the people in the media giving crap," Wetjen laughed. "It was all funny to watch. ... I appreciate you guys." Following the Music City Bowl was a fitting time for Wetjen to officially be placed on scholarship for the Hawkeyes, as he took a kickoff 100 yards for a score in the first half-- one of his two scores in the return game last season. "I don't know if you guys saw, I didn't really have to do much," Wetjen said, detailing the return against the Tigers. "There was a huge hole. They gave me a crease. ... All credit to the [other guys on the return team]. They did all the work."

In addition to the 100-yard score against the Tigers, The Williamsburg, Iowa native led nation in combined kick and punt return yards with 1,055 total yards. He finished first in the nation in kickoff return yards (727), and second in the nation in punt return yards (328). Wetjen's other scored came when he returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern. Wetjen earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors from the media and the coaches as the conference's top return specialist, solidifying himself best returner in the Big Ten. Wetjen was also named a First-Team All-American punt returner by Football Writers Association of America and earned second-team All-American honors from Sporting News. "It's awesome [to be an All-American as a walk-on]," he said during bowl prep. "I don't know how many other guys have done that, but it's a pretty cool thing to do."