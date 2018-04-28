“You’re a great player and a great person. So we’re really, really, really excited about you.” @josey_jewell gets "The Call" pic.twitter.com/IOlHNDmUCo

For a player who has the nickname of “The Outlaw”, it makes total sense that Josey Jewell would end up on an NFL team in the rugged mountain west.

After two days of the NFL Draft, Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell didn’t have to wait long on the third day, as the Denver Broncos selected him in the 4th round of the draft with pick #106 overall.

Jewell was a three year starter for the Hawkeyes at middle linebacker. He was Iowa’s leading tackler in each of the last three seasons and finished his career with 435 career tackles. He is one of seven Iowa players to ever reach 400 career tackles.

This past season, in addition to being honored as a consensus All American, the 25th Hawkeye to earn that distinction, Jewell was also named as the recipient of the Jack Lambert Award as the top college linebacker on the country and he was the winner of the Lott IMPACT Award.

This marks the third time in the Ferentz era that Denver has selected an Iowa player. Kevin Kasper was a 6th round pick in 2001 and Seth Olsen was a 4th round pick in 2009. Former Hawkeye Casey Kreiter is the current long snapper for the Broncos.

According to spotrac.com, the 106th pick in the NFL Draft is expected to receive an estimated contract of $3,129,001, including a signing bonus of $714,001.