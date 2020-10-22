HawkeyeReport - Johnny Pascuzzi picking up interest

With a strong senior season, Kansas City Rockhurst TE/DE Johnny Pascuzzi has seen his college interest pick up recently. In the past couple of weeks, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Pascuzzi has added preferred walk-on opportunities from Iowa, Missouri, and Kentucky.

"I haven’t received any scholarship offers from Division I schools yet, but to be in the position to represent any these Power 5 schools is truly a blessing," said Pascuzzi. "I believe wherever I go I will prove why I should be on scholarship."

With a father that grew up in Des Moines and extended family in the state of Iowa, the opportunity from the Hawkeyes is one that definitely intrigues Pascuzzi.

"They just said they see me as someone who could have a bright future for them at tight end," Pascuzzi said. "I would have the chance to work my way up the depth chart."

Next week, he will be traveling up to Iowa City to visit campus on his own and just prior to that will get a chance to see Missouri as well.

"I am going up to Missouri this weekend to watch their game against Kentucky," said Pascuzzi. "That was like perfect timing."

"Next weekend I’m going up to Iowa and then we’ll go from there."