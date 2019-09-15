D.J. Johnson figured out early in the week that there was a decent chance that he would be in the starting lineup at cornerback this week in place of Matt Hankins. A leg injury has put Hankins on the sidelines and early on, Johnson had the roughest moment a cornerback could have, getting caught out of position. The result was an easy touchdown for the Cyclones. But, after that, even though he thrown at often, the talented defensive back rebounded to come up big for the Hawkeyes in the second half. He discusses his mindset and his emotions when he saw a late flag and the relief when he saw another flag on the play.

