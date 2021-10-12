Johnson not looking past the Boilermakers

It would be easy for a young player like Keagan Johnson to get caught up in the celebration of the win over Penn State and not be focused on the upcoming game against Purdue. But, Johnson is not your average true freshman. In fact, he's focused on the Boilermakers and getting to the bye week so the Hawkeyes can enjoy some of the success they have had this season.



Johnson discusses the mature approach to this week and moving forward after the win and his unsung role in making the Nico Ragaini touchdown catch possible.

