Johnson shines in passing game

For the first three games of the season, the football hasn't found a home in the hands of Keagan Johnson. That all changed for the flashy freshman in the fourth game of the season. He hauled in a great throw from Spencer Petras for a 43 yard score in the first quarter and then grabbed a second pass for 49 yards later in the game.



The true freshman wide receiver discusses how the sun nearly caused him to miss out on his touchdown reception and how he felt finally being more involved in the passing game, along with making his first career start.

