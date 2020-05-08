Three weeks after giving his verbal pledge to Iowa, Jordan Oladokun has decided to reopen his recruiting. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Tampa announced today that he is decommitting from the Hawkeyes.

A three-star prospect, Oladokun has earned nearly 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process with a list that includes Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Indiana, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.