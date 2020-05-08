Jordan Oladokun reopens his recruiting
Three weeks after giving his verbal pledge to Iowa, Jordan Oladokun has decided to reopen his recruiting. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Tampa announced today that he is decommitting from the Hawkeyes.
A three-star prospect, Oladokun has earned nearly 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process with a list that includes Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Indiana, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.
please respect my decision! pic.twitter.com/rBl6yRvxS8— Jordan Oladokun (@JordanOladokun) May 8, 2020
As a junior, Oladokun finished the season with 20 tackles and two interceptions on defense to go along with 28 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns on offense and had 380 return yards and a touchdown on special teams as well.
See highlights from Oladokun's junior year at Gaither High School in the video below.