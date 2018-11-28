After graduating from Crestwood High School in 2017, in-state linebacker Spencer Cuvelier headed to Iowa Central Community College to continue his football career. Now, almost two years later, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cuvelier holds scholarship offers from New Mexico State, Tennessee-Martin, and UNI, and is receiving interest from Iowa, which is where he visited this past weekend.

“I love Iowa,” said Cuvelier. “Their coaching staff seems incredible. I know some of the players and love their work ethic.”

So far, the Hawkeyes are mostly talking about a preferred walk-on opportunity for Cuvelier, which has his attention, but will have to weigh against a full scholarship offer from New Mexico State.

“I will just have to take into account which school feels like the right fit for me and where I will play and make a direct impact,” Cuvelier said.

Currently, Cuvelier has scheduled a December 7th official visit to New Mexico State and is looking at a potential December 15th trip to Iowa.

A mid-year transfer, Cuvelier will be able to enroll at a Division I school at semester in January with three years of eligibility remaining after playing one season at Iowa Central and redshirting his first year.

This season, he has racked up 90 tackles and 19.5 TFL through 11 games. Iowa Central plays Monroe this weekend in the opening game of Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI-Dome.

See highlights from Cuvelier's season at Iowa Central in the video below.