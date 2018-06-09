Junior college running back Mekhi Sargent has enrolled at the University of Iowa.

After a big season at Iowa Western Community College last fall, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Sargent remained unsigned this spring, but eventually found a home with the Hawkeyes.

Last season, Sargent finished with 205 carries for 1,449 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning first team JUCO All-American honors, and should be a good fit for the Hawkeyes according to Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier.

"Mekhi is a complete back," said Strohmeier. "Great vision, breaks through arms tackles, great in pass protection, a great route runner and great hands. He always gets positive yards. He fits what the Iowa running game is all about. He's a tough, physical running back."

Sargent has three years of eligibility remaining.