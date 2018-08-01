After earning a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in June, Class of 2021 quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was able to return to Iowa City for another visit this past weekend. For the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Illinois native, the trip was a chance to get to know the Iowa coaching staff better as they continue to build their relationship.

“We went on a tour of the athletic facilities and the campus and then met with Coach Ferentz and the football staff,” said Kaliakmanis. “I got to spend some quality time with Coach Ferentz and Coach O’Keefe, which meant a lot and I walked away with some great advice.”

The signal caller, whose twin brother Dino Kaliakmanis visited Iowa with him on Sunday, was also able to talk some football with the Hawkeye coaching staff.

“I also go to do some X’s and O’s talk with Coach O’Keefe, which was awesome,” Kaliakmanis said. “The message was pretty similar across the board with all the coaches. That’s expectations on and off the field, accountability, and that the University of Iowa football program strives to not only make you a better football player, but a better person.”

Heading into his sophomore year of high school, Kaliakmanis already has scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Central Michigan. Right now, the Class of 2021 prospect is staying patient with the recruiting process and looks forward to starting the season this fall.

“Recruiting wise, I just trust the process,” said Kaliakmanis. “I feel very fortunate to be able to have a little bit of a quick start in this process and I am really enjoying it taking it day by day.”

“My main focus right now is to continue to prepare for the upcoming season,” Kaliakmanis continued. “I put a lot of work in this off-season and am so excited that the season is finally here. We have a great team with some great talent on both sides of the ball and some big goals we all want to accomplish. I want to make sure I do my part.”