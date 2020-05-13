Keagan Johnson a great fit for the Hawkeyes
Bellevue West wide receiver Keagan Johnson may have had family ties to other programs but felt most comfortable with the University of Iowa. We caught up with his high school coach, Michael Huffman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news