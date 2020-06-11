IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named a Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American. The announcement was made by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.

In 2019, Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Thirty-three schools from eight conferences are represented on the Walter Camp preseason All-America team. In late November, the 2020 Walter Camp All-America team will be announced. It will be the 131st edition of the team named after Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” which first selected an All-America team in 1889.

The Hawkeyes kickoff their season Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets.