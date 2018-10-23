Kelly embraces next man in role
As a fifth year senior, Austin Kelly has waited patiently for his opportunity. That opportunity came via an unfortunate circumstances due to the injury to Brady Ross. Kelly has made the most of it, catching a touchdown pass against Indiana and rushing the ball against Maryland. Kelly discusses his origin story of how he ended up at Iowa, if the fullbacks are getting more work because Brian Ferentz is coaching the position group, and he evaluates his play at fullback.