Kids Day is always a special afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. It's even more special for this year's kids captains, who are all at Kinnick Stadium and make a grand entrance from the same tunnel that the Iowa players enter in from for every game. They are escorted to the field by Iowa's senior players and flanked on both sides by family and friends cheering them on. Here's our video, including the playing of Back in Black as they come out of the tunnel.