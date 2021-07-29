Kids Day at Kinnick set for August 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa football team will stage its annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 14. Admission to the event is free for all fans.

Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 11 a.m., with the team’s practice scheduled to begin at noon. Due to COVID safety, there will be no autographs this year. Free schedule posters and rosters will be available inside all open gates.

The Kid Captain program is returning this season after being postponed for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

The 2021 Kid Captains will join players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will have reduced prices and a limited menu. All concession stands are now cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted.

Fans attending Kids’ Day should enter Kinnick Stadium at Gate A (south end zone), Gate B (southwest corner), and Gate H (northwest corner). Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and fans will be allowed to sit in the south and west stands.

Fans should note that there will be no access to the playing surface of Kinnick. Fans are also reminded that the annual “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” activity is designed primarily for the enjoyment of younger fans. Therefore, possession of an open container of beer or wine or consumption of hard liquor on University property, including parking lots, is prohibited by law.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4, hosting Indiana (2:30 p.m., BTN). Following the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game the following week at Iowa State (3:30 p.m., ABC), Iowa returns home to host Kent State (Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m., BTN) and Colorado State (Sept. 25, TBA) to close out the September schedule.

Additional home games include Penn State (Oct. 9, TBA), Homecoming versus Purdue (Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m.), Minnesota (Nov. 13, TBA), and Senior Day versus Illinois (Nov. 20, TBA).

Questions concerning the purchase of 2021 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.