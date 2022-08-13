Kids Day Stat Pack

If you missed the Kids Day practice in Iowa City and wanted to know what kind of stats the Hawkeyes put on Saturday afternoon, well we have all that information for you.

Take a look at the stats for all three Iowa quarterbacks that threw passes at Kinnick Stadium, the players they threw to, and the numbers put up in the ground game.

QUARTERBACKS

PETRAS: 5 for 9 for 70 yards

PADILLA: 9 for 12 for 77 yards

LABAS: 10 for 13 for 63 yards and 2 interceptions

RUNNING BACKS

LeSHON WILLIAMS: 10 rushes for 31 yards. One TD run.

KALEB JOHNSON: 10 rushes for 25 yards

JAZIUN PATTERSON: 12 rushes for 42 yards

DEVIN HILSON: 1 rush for 4 yards

TIGHT ENDS

SAM LaPORTA: 1 reception for 23 yards

LUKE LACHEY: 3 receptions for 29 yards

ADDISON OSTRENGA: 4 receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown

STEVEN STILIANOS: 2 receptions for 14 yards

JOHNNY PASCUZZI: 1 reception for 0 yards

WIDE RECEIVERS

NICO RAGAINI: 3 receptions for 43 yards

ARLAND BRUCE: 2 receptions for 22 yards

KADEN WETJEN: 3 receptions for 16 yards

JACK JOHNSON: 1 reception for 16 yards

JACOB BOSTICK: 2 receptions for 23 yards

JORDAN KUMM: 1 reception for 0 yards

FIELD GOAL KICKERS

DREW STEVENS: 8/8 with a long of 53 yards.

AARON BLOM: 7/7 with a long of 53 yards.

DEFENSE

KARSON SHARAR and an interception.

XAVIER NWANKPA had an interception and a tip that led to an interception.

LUKAS VAN NESS and T.J. HALL were credited with sacks.



