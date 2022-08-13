Kids Day Stat Pack
If you missed the Kids Day practice in Iowa City and wanted to know what kind of stats the Hawkeyes put on Saturday afternoon, well we have all that information for you.
Take a look at the stats for all three Iowa quarterbacks that threw passes at Kinnick Stadium, the players they threw to, and the numbers put up in the ground game.
QUARTERBACKS
PETRAS: 5 for 9 for 70 yards
PADILLA: 9 for 12 for 77 yards
LABAS: 10 for 13 for 63 yards and 2 interceptions
RUNNING BACKS
LeSHON WILLIAMS: 10 rushes for 31 yards. One TD run.
KALEB JOHNSON: 10 rushes for 25 yards
JAZIUN PATTERSON: 12 rushes for 42 yards
DEVIN HILSON: 1 rush for 4 yards
TIGHT ENDS
SAM LaPORTA: 1 reception for 23 yards
LUKE LACHEY: 3 receptions for 29 yards
ADDISON OSTRENGA: 4 receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown
STEVEN STILIANOS: 2 receptions for 14 yards
JOHNNY PASCUZZI: 1 reception for 0 yards
WIDE RECEIVERS
NICO RAGAINI: 3 receptions for 43 yards
ARLAND BRUCE: 2 receptions for 22 yards
KADEN WETJEN: 3 receptions for 16 yards
JACK JOHNSON: 1 reception for 16 yards
JACOB BOSTICK: 2 receptions for 23 yards
JORDAN KUMM: 1 reception for 0 yards
FIELD GOAL KICKERS
DREW STEVENS: 8/8 with a long of 53 yards.
AARON BLOM: 7/7 with a long of 53 yards.
DEFENSE
KARSON SHARAR and an interception.
XAVIER NWANKPA had an interception and a tip that led to an interception.
LUKAS VAN NESS and T.J. HALL were credited with sacks.