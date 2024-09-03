Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Kirk Ferentz on CyHawk Preparation, Watching Ill. State from Home
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday. Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, what it was like watching the Illinois State game from home, Cade McNamara's play against the Redbirds and more.

