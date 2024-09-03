Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday. Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, what it was like watching the Illinois State game from home, Cade McNamara's play against the Redbirds and more.
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media on Tuesday. Iowa's head man discusses preparing for the CyHawk matchup this weekend, what it was like watching the Illinois State game from home, Cade McNamara's play against the Redbirds and more.
Three thoughts on Iowa landing the commitment of 2025 three-star wide receiver Terrence Smith.
As he announced on Sunday, 2025 three-star receiver Terrence Smith has committed to the Iowa football program.
The first true freshman tracker of the season, for the Illinois State game.
Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Iowa's season-opening 40-0 win over Illinois State.
Cade McNamara may have given Kinnick Stadium what it's always been asking for: an offense to believe in.
Three thoughts on Iowa landing the commitment of 2025 three-star wide receiver Terrence Smith.
As he announced on Sunday, 2025 three-star receiver Terrence Smith has committed to the Iowa football program.
The first true freshman tracker of the season, for the Illinois State game.