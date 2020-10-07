HawkeyeReport - Koerner putting scary accident behind him

It was supposed to be a joyful father/son trip to the Ozarks and instead it turned into a life altering accident on a lake for Jack Koerner and his close friend. Thankfully for Koerner, his injuries were relatively minor and he's back to full strength for the football season. For the first time he discusses the accident, how his friend Cole is doing, and what he has seen from the Iowa secondary so far in fall camp.



Q: How different is camp this year when you have it with school going on?

KOERNER: It’s been different not happening in the heat of the summer and also we are not in the hotel. We come in the morning and do all the work and meetings and lifting and then we have classes during the day and then we can come back later. It has more on an in the season feel to it than camp, but the workload is pretty much the same.

Q: Can you talk about your rehab from the summer with the accident?

KOERNER: That was a pretty scary incident this summer. I was lucky to not have too many serious injuries and it was basically building back strength for me. I am fully recovered from that and have been able to put that behind me and look forward to the season.

Q: Last year you worked next to Geno Stone. This year there are question marks. Who is working along side you at safety?

KOERNER: Last year Geno was great player for us and someone we may not be able to fill his shoes. We have guys that can step up and certainly play that spot like Dane Belton, Kaevon Merriweather and then we have young guys like Quinn Schulte and Reggie Bracy. They have been able to grasp on to the concepts that have been given to them and they have shown they want to be successful. That’s the mix of the guys for those two or three spots of safeties and cash. The competition between all of us has made everyone better.

Q: What do you remember about the day of the accident and how scary that was for you?

KOERNER: Yeah it was scary. In all honesty, I am just not entirely comfortable talking about the specifics of the incident. It was a freak accident and I was lucky enough to not sustain any life altering injuries. My friend, Cole, did suffer the leg injury and amputation. He’s back in Iowa doing physical therapy and he has a new prosthetic and doing well with that. He has shown a lot of grit and strength that a lot of people in a similar circumstances wouldn’t be able to. I don’t know if anyone else could have handled it better than he has.

Q: With your friend, Cole, dealing with all that, what can you do to support him?

KOERNER: I have been able to see him quite a few times since that accident. He’s the same old Cole. He’s a pleasure to be around and he’s not feeling sorry for himself and he doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him. It’s something that has changed in his life and he’s attacked it. I am super proud of him and really proud to call him my friend. He has taken a new look at life and hopefully people can appreciate their life because Cole has done a good job with that.

Q: With home games you are used to big crowds and a lot of noise. How do you as a defensive leader help bring that energy to the team?

KOERNER: That is certainly something that will be a little bit different this year. It will be up to guys like myself and Matt Hankins as leaders on the back end of the defense to bring the energy every day in practice. We have to bring the spark ourselves because we won’t have that roar of the crowd. Personally I like to kind of block out the noise, whether there’s 70 thousand fans cheering or zero. We just have to bring our own energy.

Q: Your dad was pretty active in the bring back football campaign. What was it like for you and your family to do through that mental figure eight of playing and not playing and then playing again?

KOERNER: Yeah it was like a figure eight. People would be talking and it sounded promising one day and then the next there was no shot. I applaud my dad and my mom as well and some of the other parents that kept hope going for the possibility. At times, they had more hope than I did. I would tell them I don’t think there’s a shot and they would keep telling me that we were making more progress then you think. I just listened to their advice and stayed ready hoping there was a shot and I was pleased with the end result. I couldn’t be more proud of my parents and the other parents that worked so hard to get that done, it was really awesome.

Q: What have you seen from the guys in front of you at linebacker, specifically a guy like Jack Campbell?

KOERNER: I think Jack Campbell is someone who has taken a huge step. Last year as a true freshman he got on the travel team and played special teams and it takes a lot for that to happen. It was known that he was someone to keep an eye on, but he has definitely taken a big step in this camp. We are excited about him and he’s progressing every day. The physical tools are there, it’s the mental side of playing MIKE backer that’s challenging. It’s guys like Jack, Nick Niemann, Barrington Wade, and Seth Benson have been mixing in between those three positions and do really well.

Q: Lot of new faces on defense. What are your expectations this season?

KOERNER: I certainly expect us to be a typical Iowa defense. We need to limit the big plays, be good in the red zone, and things like that. It all comes down to our philosophy on defense that the coaches put in place that if you are going to play here, you have to buy into it. I expect us to be the same type of team even with different players.

Q: What are you seeing at the corner spots?

KOERNER: Between Matt Hankins, Julius Brents, and Riley Moss, they have ball been mixing in that first group. With the cash position, it provides an interesting way to get guys reps. They may take reps with the one’s as a corner and the two’s at the cash or mix in at safety. We have a lot of diversity in the DB room between guys with a lot of experience and with where they can play on the field. All of them have shown they can play at a high level this year.